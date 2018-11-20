Leeds United Linked With Teenage Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are in the mix for Juventus striker Moise Kean, a player they also chased earlier this year, it has been claimed.



The 18-year-old enjoyed a season-long loan spell at Hellas Verona last term, managing a total of 20 appearances and scoring four goals.











He though has found his chances limited since returning to Juventus, managing just one appearance for the Italian champions, in the Champions League.



The Whites wanted to snap up Kean in January this year, but the player was not interested in ending his loan stint at Verona.





Now, according to Spanish daily Sport, Leeds are back in for Kean, along with Marseille and Galatasaray.



Juventus are claimed to be willing to let Kean leave and super agent Mino Raiola is working on options for his client.



It remains to be seen if Kean would be willing to drop into the second tier in England with Leeds.



But the White can offer the striker the chance to work under legendary boss Marcelo Bielsa.

