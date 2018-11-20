Leeds United Make Recruiting This Position January Transfer Priority

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have made it a priority to sign another goalkeeper in the January transfer window after Jamal Blackman returned to his parent club Chelsea.



Blackman suffered a broken leg while on duty for the Leeds Under-23 side against Birmingham City on Friday and his departure leaves Marcelo Bielsa short of cover.











Bielsa does not have another senior goalkeeper in the squad, which means he will have to call up Will Huffer or Kamil Miazek for the bench when Leeds host Bristol City on Saturday.



The Whites will need to see out games in November and December before making a move for a goalkeeper in January.





Leeds would be allowed to sign a goalkeeper on emergency basis should current first choice custodian Bailey Peacock-Farrell pick up an injury or a suspension.



The Elland Road outfit are planning to move in January to sign another goalkeeper and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, they have made doing so a priority.



Bielsa’s side will return to Elland Road to host Bristol City on Saturday when club football resumes after the international break.



Blackman had made two appearances for Leeds in the EFL Cup this season before picking up the unfortunate injury on Friday.

