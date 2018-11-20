We Must Help Ousmane Dembele – Barcelona GM On Arsenal and Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona general manager Pep Segura thinks the club must work to help Ousmane Dembele, a target for Arsenal and Liverpool, to meet the demands placed on players at the Camp Nou.



Dembele has been linked with a move away from the club due to his struggles to adapt and is not short of suitors if Barcelona do choose to cash in.











The Frenchman was dropped from the squad ahead of Barcelona’s clash against Real Betis before the international break after he informed the club late that he was unwell and could not attend training.



Still only 21, Dembele lifted the World Cup with France this year, but has not been able to nail down a place in the Barcelona starting eleven under Ernesto Valverde.





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is monitoring Dembele’s situation at the Camp Nou, while Arsenal are keen, but Segura insists the club have full faith in the Frenchman.



"Understanding the demands that Barca have of all players is not easy”, Segura told La Vanguardia.



"It is brutally difficult and the club must help the player.



"Then there is the pressure to play here, with the magnitude of the club.



"It is logical that sometimes a player without too much experience has difficulty understanding all of that.



“It is not that he is not happy, it is that he has the doubts of a young player."



And Segura is in no doubt that Dembele can cut the mustard at the Camp Nou.



"Dembele has always had his talent, which is immense, and now he has to use it for the team.



“I can say that both the club and the player are convinced 100 per cent that he will do that."



Dembele has managed to score four times in the Spanish La Liga for Barcelona this season.