Wembley Will Be Buzzing – Chelsea Legend Relishing Spurs Meeting

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin is expecting Wembley to be buzzing ahead of the meeting between the Blues and Tottenham Hotspur, especially considering the fact that the race for top four is heating up among the two sides and Arsenal.



Maurizio Sarri’s men are expected to face a stern challenge away from home when they make the trip to Wembley as they prepare to take on Tottenham on Saturday in the Premier League.











The Blues continue to remain unbeaten across all competitions under Sarri this term, but will come up against a Spurs side that are brimming with confidence after notching up four straight wins in all competitions before the international break.



Despite their decent record against Tottenham in the Premier League, the game on Saturday will prove to be a daunting challenge for Chelsea due to the fact that both Arsenal and Spurs can take advantage of any potential slip-up.





Furthermore, the race for top four is increasingly picking up the pace with all of Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal waiting to steal a march on each other in case anyone drops points.



Nevin believes that Wembley will be buzzing on Saturday when Chelsea play Tottenham, especially considering the fact that the result can have serious implications in the race for a top four finish.



“Derbies are never mundane, but this weekend’s fixture is a particularly tension-filled one”, Nevin wrote in his column for the club’s official website.



“Not to the level of the 2-2 at the Bridge when Spurs lost their chance of the title that went to Leicester.



“Strangely I always like to mention that one when I get a chance.



“Nonetheless, with the sides so closely matched and with Arsenal breathing down our collective necks, Wembley will be buzzing as much as any time this season.”



A win for Tottenham would help them leapfrog Chelsea in the league table as both teams are separated by just a single point at the moment.

