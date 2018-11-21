XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/11/2018 - 22:26 GMT

Dortmund Sporting Director Deals Chelsea and Liverpool Blow In Winger Chase




Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has revealed that the club plan to keep Chelsea and Liverpool target Christian Pulisic at the Westfalenstadion until the summer.

The American continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp is a keen admirer of the winger, while Chelsea have been mooted as preparing a bid for his services.




Pulisic has a contract with Dortmund until the summer of 2020 and Zorc insists that the club have kept him despite all the speculation in recent years; he also claims Dortmund will do everything to keep the American at least until the summer of 2019.

"We have known these rumours for many years", Zorc explained to German magazine Kicker.
 


"We will plan at least until the end of the season with him.”

Pulisic has started just four games for Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season as coach Lucien Favre has preferred the duo of Jacob Bruun Larsen and Jadon Sancho on the wings.


The American made his debut for Dortmund in 2016 and has gone on to clock up 109 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals. 
 