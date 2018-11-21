Gonzalo Higuain Joining Would Give Chelsea Big Boost – Blues Star’s Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Jorginho's agent has welcomed the prospect of Gonzalo Higuain linking up with his client at Chelsea in the future.



The Argentine hitman was wanted at Chelsea in the summer by Blues boss Gonzalo Higuain, however the club were less than enthusiastic about the 30-year-old.











Higuain ended up joining AC Milan on loan from Juventus, with the Rossoneri paying an €18m fee to take him for the season and reserving the right to make the move permanent for €36m in the summer.



It is unclear how Higuain might join Chelsea, but Jorginho's agent admits that he would be happy to see the striker playing at Stamford Bridge.





"I do not know [about Higuain at Chelsea]", Joao Santos told Italian radio station Kiss Kiss Napoli.



"Obviously I am cheering for the Blues.



"His arrival would give the squad a big boost."



There have been question marks over whether either of Chelsea's two strikers, Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud, can go up to and beyond the 20 goal mark this season.



Higuain has already netted five times in Serie A and twice in the Europa League for the Rossoneri.

