Napoli Think of Future Without Tottenham and Wolves Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are considering the option of signing Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka if they decide to let Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves target Amadou Diawara leave in the January window.



The 21-year-old midfielder wants to leave Napoli in the winter window in search of regular football and his agents have been in England for talks with his Premier League suitors.











Tottenham have been keen on signing Diawara for a while and even Wolves are interested in taking him to England during the winter window.



Napoli remain reluctant to lose Diawara in January, but they are aware of the midfielder’s wishes and have already identified the player they want to sign if Diawara leaves.





According to Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss, Napoli have turned their eyes towards Lobotka, the Celta Vigo midfielder, if they eventually decide to give in to Diawara’s demands in the winter window.



Lobotka was linked with a move to Italy in the summer, but nothing transpired and ahead of the January window the speculation surrounding his future has reemerged.



Diawara is pushing for a move and while he has suitors in England, Serie A giants AC Milan are also moving forward with their attempts to sign the former Bologna midfielder.



Napoli are more open to loaning him out in January rather than outright selling him.

