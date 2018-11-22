Lazio Ready To Drop Asking Price For Manchester United Linked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are willing to lower their asking price for Manchester United linked midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic next summer.



The Serbian was one of the most talked about players of the last transfer window as some of the biggest clubs in Europe were interested in snaring him away from Lazio.











Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus were some of the clubs who were keen to get their hands on Milinkovic-Savic last summer.



However, a possible transfer never transpired as his suitors were put off by the high asking price, around €120m, demanded by Lazio.





But Lazio’s stand on the midfielder’s value is expected to change and according to Sky Italia, the club are willing to lower their financial demands with regards to the Serbia international.



Milinkovic-Savic has failed to hit the heights of last season and following a summer of hype, his performances have been criticised by some as underwhelming.



There are also rumours of January move, but Lazio are not keen to lose such a valuable player in the middle of the season.



However, their asking price for him next summer is tipped to be more palatable for his suitors.

