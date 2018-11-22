Napoli Won’t Accept Less Than This – Agent of Tottenham and Wolves Target Reveals Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves midfield target Amadou Diawara has revealed the asking price Napoli have in mind for his client ahead of the January window.



The midfielder has remained a squad option for Carlo Ancelotti this season and he has been left frustrated by not getting the regular game time he has been craving since joining Napoli in 2016.











The 21-year-old is reportedly eyeing the exit door at the San Paolo in the January window and with clubs such as Tottenham and Wolves interested, his representatives have already explored the interest of the Premier League sides.



Napoli remain reluctant to part ways with the young and talented midfielder and Daniele Piraino, his agent, admits that the Serie A giants value the calibre of player they have in their client.





He claimed that the San Paolo outfit will not accept any bids less than the €50m mark for Diawara and his client cannot leave the club for anyone who is not of Napoli’s stature.



“Napoli consider him a top player and the same goes for the boy, who believes he is at a top club”, the midfielder’s agent told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



“Napoli will not accept offers of less than €50m, a figure reserved for great players.



“Moreover if Diawara is to leave Napoli, he would do it for a club of equal or greater stature, with the same goals and he won’t take a step back.”



AC Milan are also reportedly exploring the option of signing Diawara and a potential loan move has been mooted.

