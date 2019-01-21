Build Team Around Him – Swansea Star Wants Club To Keep Leeds Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City forward Oliver McBurnie has urged the club to do everything in their power to lock down Daniel James to a new contract to fend off interest from Leeds United.



McBurnie, who has featured regularly under Graham Potter at the Liberty Stadium so far his season, urged the Swans to keep hold of their young player, amidst interest from Leeds.











The Whites have expressed their interest in James, who made his senior debut for Wales in November, and Marcelo Bielsa wants the winger at Elland Road.



However, McBurnie has insisted Swansea must do whatever they can to tie down the talent to a fresh contract at the Liberty Stadium.





The forward also admitted James is one of the players that can be used to build a team around as Swansea aim to push to win promotion from the Championship.



“It’s down to the club to do what they need to do, but we want to keep our youngest and best players. DJ is one of the players we want to build our team around”, McBurnie was quoted as saying by Dai Sport.





“The basis of a good team is young players.



"DJ has been here since the academy at 16 or 17.



"The club has done well to tie the rest of the young lads down and hopefully DJ is the next one.”



McBurnie also revealed he has spoken to James about staying at Swansea and went on to claim he is considering locking the player in a room and then having a word with him.



“I’ve told him to stay and now I’m going to lock him in a room and have a word with him”, he continued.



“He’s been playing really well and when you have big performances, you’re going to get attention.”



McBurnie scored the only goal during Swansea’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday in the Championship as they climbed to ninth in the league table.

