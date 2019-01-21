XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/01/2019 - 14:24 GMT

Build Team Around Him – Swansea Star Wants Club To Keep Leeds Target

 




Swansea City forward Oliver McBurnie has urged the club to do everything in their power to lock down Daniel James to a new contract to fend off interest from Leeds United.

McBurnie, who has featured regularly under Graham Potter at the Liberty Stadium so far his season, urged the Swans to keep hold of their young player, amidst interest from Leeds.




The Whites have expressed their interest in James, who made his senior debut for Wales in November, and Marcelo Bielsa wants the winger at Elland Road.

However, McBurnie has insisted Swansea must do whatever they can to tie down the talent to a fresh contract at the Liberty Stadium.
 


The forward also admitted James is one of the players that can be used to build a team around as Swansea aim to push to win promotion from the Championship.

“It’s down to the club to do what they need to do, but we want to keep our youngest and best players. DJ is one of the players we want to build our team around”, McBurnie was quoted as saying by Dai Sport.
 


“The basis of a good team is young players.

"DJ has been here since the academy at 16 or 17.

"The club has done well to tie the rest of the young lads down and hopefully DJ is the next one.”

McBurnie also revealed he has spoken to James about staying at Swansea and went on to claim he is considering locking the player in a room and then having a word with him.

“I’ve told him to stay and now I’m going to lock him in a room and have a word with him”, he continued.

“He’s been playing really well and when you have big performances, you’re going to get attention.”

McBurnie scored the only goal during Swansea’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday in the Championship as they climbed to ninth in the league table.
 