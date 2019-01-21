Everton Mull Making Offer For West Ham Striker Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are keen on signing Edin Dzeko, who has been linked with West Ham United this month, and are mulling an offer of between €20m and €25m, it has been claimed.



Dzeko's future at the Stadio Olimpico has again come under the microscope after Chelsea tried to sign him in the January transfer window last year.











West Ham have been linked with an interest in Dzeko as a potential replacement for Marko Arnautovic.



Now Everton are also keen and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb.it, the Toffees are mulling over putting in a bid of around €20m to €25m in an effort to tempt Roma into selling Dzeko.





However, it is unclear whether Roma would be willing to let Dzeko go, especially for the level of offer Everton are considering making.



Dzeko has netted just twice in 16 Serie A appearances for Roma this season, but he has struck on five occasions in the Champions League.





Set to turn 33 years old in March, Dzeko has another 18 months left on his contract in the Italian capital.

