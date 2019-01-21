XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/01/2019 - 14:58 GMT

Everton Mull Making Offer For West Ham Striker Target

 




Everton are keen on signing Edin Dzeko, who has been linked with West Ham United this month, and are mulling an offer of between €20m and €25m, it has been claimed.

Dzeko's future at the Stadio Olimpico has again come under the microscope after Chelsea tried to sign him in the January transfer window last year.




West Ham have been linked with an interest in Dzeko as a potential replacement for Marko Arnautovic.

Now Everton are also keen and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb.it, the Toffees are mulling over putting in a bid of around €20m to €25m in an effort to tempt Roma into selling Dzeko.
 


However, it is unclear whether Roma would be willing to let Dzeko go, especially for the level of offer Everton are considering making.

Dzeko has netted just twice in 16 Serie A appearances for Roma this season, but he has struck on five occasions in the Champions League.
 


Set to turn 33 years old in March, Dzeko has another 18 months left on his contract in the Italian capital.
 