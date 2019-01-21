I Couldn’t Find The Training Ground, Celtic New Bhoy Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winter-recruit Oliver Burke has admitted he struggled to find the Bhoys’ training ground when he first arrived, but insists it has taken him no time to settle down at the club.



Burke, who joined Celtic from West Brom on loan this month, made his full debut for the Bhoys during their 3-0 win over Airdrieonians in a Scottish Cup tie on Saturday.











Despite being a natural winger by trade, Burke was deployed as a lone striker by Brendan Rodgers and played every single minute of the win over Airdrieonians at Parkhead.



And Burke has now revealed that he struggled to find the training ground at Parkhead, when he first arrived on the scene for the Scottish champions.





However, the 21-year-old also insisted that it has taken no time whatsoever to settled down at the club, especially as he already knew a few players Celtic beforehand.



“I think it’s a brilliant set-up although I was struggling to get here at first”, Burke was quoted as saying by the Herald.





“I couldn’t find the training ground as it is in the middle of nowhere.



"Finally, I got here and I feel as if I have gelled with the team already.



“I knew a few of the players already and that has helped me enormously.”



Burke, who is a product of the academy at Nottingham Forest, has earned five caps at senior level for Scotland since making his debut in 2016.

