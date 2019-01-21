Nothing Concrete In It – Swansea Star On Leeds United Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City winger Daniel James insists his head has not been turned by the interest from Championship leaders Leeds United.



James, who joined the Swansea academy as a teenager, has attracted interest from Leeds with his contract at the Liberty Stadium set to expire in 18 months.











The 21-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best young players at the club and the Swans could be tempted to cash in on him, if they receive a fee in the region of £5m.



Despite the persistent rumours surrounding his future, James insisted his head has not been turned by the interest from the table-toppers in the Championship.





The Welshman also admitted he has yet to hear anything official backing up the claims and added he is enjoying his football with Swansea at the moment.



“I see it on the internet all the time and everyone is asking me. But from my point of view there’s nothing concrete in it at all”, James was quoted as saying by Dai Sport.





“Whenever anyone asks me, I just laugh.



"I haven’t heard anything, but I’m just concentrating on here and I’m loving my football here.”



James also stressed that Swansea are well on course to achieve their targets in the second half of the season and went on to claim they have the confidence to beat anyone in the division.



“On our day we can beat anyone. We’re just outside the play-offs now but with 18 or 19 games to go the race is on”, he continued.



“Whether home or away we have the confidence we can go out there and beat anyone.



"There are so many teams around the 39-40 point mark.



"There is so much left to play for.”



James, who has notched up 19 appearances for Swansea this term, made his senior debut for Wales in November.



