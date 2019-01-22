XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/01/2019 - 11:11 GMT

Manchester United Reject Juventus Bid For Matteo Darmian

 




Manchester United have rejected an offer from Juventus to sign Matteo Darmian this month, it has been claimed.

Darmian wanted to leave Manchester United last summer and return to Italy and despite interest from several clubs, a move never materialised and he stayed at Old Trafford.




The Italian has continued to remain a fringe player at Old Trafford and there are suggestions he has again been attracting interest from a several top Serie A clubs this month.

It was mooted that Manchester United have agreed to sell Darmian to Juventus, but it has now been claimed the two clubs are far from agreeing on a deal at the moment.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Manchester United have knocked back an offer from Juventus to sign the defender on loan with an option to buy in the summer.

Juventus tabled a bid worth €2m in loan fees and wanted an option to sign him on a permanent deal worth €8m at the end of the season.
 


Manchester United want Juventus to double their offer of the loan fee and want to include an obligatory purchase option in any agreement.

The club have taken up the option of extending Darmian’s contract for another year to not risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.
 