XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2019 - 11:29 GMT

Newcastle United Lodge Enquiry For La Liga Winger

 




Newcastle United have probed the possibility of signing Portuguese winger Gelson Martins from Atletico Madrid in the transfer window this month, according to Sky Sports News.

Atletico Madrid signed the winger from Sporting Lisbon last summer, but the 23-year-old is yet to convince observers at the Wanda Metropolitano this season.




Martins has been a bit-part player under Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid could be open to offers to let him leave the club in the winter window.

Newcastle are in the market for attackers in the January window as Rafael Benitez wants to add more impetus to his forward line for the latter half of the campaign.
 


And the Magpies are in touch with Atletico Madrid and have enquired about the possibility of signing the 23-year-old winger this month.

Newcastle are looking to land Martins on a loan deal and it reamins to be seen if Atletico Madrid will play ball on those terms.
 


However, he is not the only forward player on Newcastle's radar going into the last week of the window as the Magpies are considering a number of other options as well.

Like last summer, Newcastle are expected to be one of the busiest Premier League clubs towards the end of the transfer window.
 