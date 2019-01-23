Newcastle United Lodge Enquiry For La Liga Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have probed the possibility of signing Portuguese winger Gelson Martins from Atletico Madrid in the transfer window this month, according to Sky Sports News.



Atletico Madrid signed the winger from Sporting Lisbon last summer, but the 23-year-old is yet to convince observers at the Wanda Metropolitano this season.











Martins has been a bit-part player under Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid could be open to offers to let him leave the club in the winter window.



Newcastle are in the market for attackers in the January window as Rafael Benitez wants to add more impetus to his forward line for the latter half of the campaign.





And the Magpies are in touch with Atletico Madrid and have enquired about the possibility of signing the 23-year-old winger this month.



Newcastle are looking to land Martins on a loan deal and it reamins to be seen if Atletico Madrid will play ball on those terms.





However, he is not the only forward player on Newcastle's radar going into the last week of the window as the Magpies are considering a number of other options as well.



Like last summer, Newcastle are expected to be one of the busiest Premier League clubs towards the end of the transfer window.

