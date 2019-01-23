XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2019 - 10:50 GMT

PSV Eindhoven Slap Asking Price On Manchester United Linked Steven Bergwijn

 




PSV Eindhoven will not entertain offers below the €30m mark for Manchester United wing target Steven Bergwijn.

The 21-year-old winger’s name has emerged as a potential target for several clubs, even though he is unlikely to leave the Dutch champions in the January window.




Manchester United are one of the many clubs who have been regularly watching the player and a scout was present to take a look at him last week.

Inter and Napoli have also been keeping tabs on the player and there were claims that AC Milan even tabled a bid to sign Bergwijn from PSV in the January window.
 


The Rossoneri are said to have proposed a loan deal with a €20m option to buy, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, PSV have received no such offer from the Serie A giants.

The Dutch champions do not have any bids on their table for the winger and they have also identified an asking price for Bergwijn.
 


PSV do not want to sell the 21-year-old winger from any figure less than the €30m mark.

The winger is likely to spend the rest of the season at PSV before considering his future at the club.
 