Alvaro Morata Can Give Us Joy – Former Atletico Madrid Star

Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Milinko Pantic has backed Alvaro Morata to make his mark at the Wanda Metropolitano.



Atletico Madrid are closing in on a move for the Chelsea star and are expected to complete a deal to sign him on an initial loan with an option to buy in the coming days.











Morata started his career at Atletico Madrid before he joined the Real Madrid academy in 2008 and Pantic was one of the coaches at the Los Colchoneros academy when the Spaniard was part of the club,



Pantic is delighted that the striker is returning to the club where it all started and believes Morata will have unfinished business at Atletico Madrid.





He feels the striker should feel proud about playing for some of the biggest clubs in Europe and believes if he can remain relatively injury-free, Morata will be a huge hit at the Wanda Metropolitano.



Pantic told Spanish daily AS: “I am very happy for him because I am sure he will give an excellent account of himself at Atletico.





“He is due to score for the club.



“The truth he was in the academy of the club and no one knows why he left Atletico.”



He added: “He knows how to take care of his career.



“I am sure he has been proud to play for Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea, what more could someone ask for.



“If God wants it and he is lucky in terms of injuries, he is a player who can give us a lot of joy.”

