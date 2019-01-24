Swansea City Keen To Avoid Selling Leeds United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City would prefer to sell other players over Leeds United target Daniel James to raise funds in the transfer window.



The 21-year-old winger has emerged as Leeds’ top target going into the last week of the window and head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to add him to his squad by the end of the month.











Leeds are yet to table a bid for the player, but are working furiously hard behind the scenes to put together something that can convince Swansea to sell the winger to the Whites



The Yorkshire giants have received a boost in their chase for James as Swansea need to sell this month in order to raise funds.





But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Swansea would rather sell other players over James as the winger remains one of the top players in the squad.



However, Leeds have continued to concentrate their efforts on the signing as the club believe the Welsh club could ultimately give in to the pressure and sell James.





Leeds also do not expect any trouble in agreeing on terms with the winger over a deal.



Swansea are looking to cut costs and reduce their wage but James is the not the player they want to let go.

