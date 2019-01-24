XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/01/2019 - 10:50 GMT

Swansea City Keen To Avoid Selling Leeds United Target

 




Swansea City would prefer to sell other players over Leeds United target Daniel James to raise funds in the transfer window.

The 21-year-old winger has emerged as Leeds’ top target going into the last week of the window and head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to add him to his squad by the end of the month.




Leeds are yet to table a bid for the player, but are working furiously hard behind the scenes to put together something that can convince Swansea to sell the winger to the Whites

The Yorkshire giants have received a boost in their chase for James as Swansea need to sell this month in order to raise funds.
 


But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Swansea would rather sell other players over James as the winger remains one of the top players in the squad.

However, Leeds have continued to concentrate their efforts on the signing as the club believe the Welsh club could ultimately give in to the pressure and sell James.
 


Leeds also do not expect any trouble in agreeing on terms with the winger over a deal.

Swansea are looking to cut costs and reduce their wage but James is the not the player they want to let go.
 