I Was Well Known For This In Slovakia – Celtic New Boy Ready For Repeat

Celtic winter-recruit Vakoun Issouf Bayo has revealed something he was well known for in Slovakia and hopes to soon be able to show at Parkhead.



Bayo, who joined the Scottish champions from Dunajska Streda, was officially unveiled as a Celtic player to the fans at half-time during the win over St Mirren on Wednesday.











The Ivorian netted 18 goals from 23 appearances in Slovakia before exiting the club and is expected to bolster Celtic’s quality inside the final third.



In the wake of being unveiled as a Celtic player, Bayo revealed that he was famous in Slovakia for his passionate goal celebrations with the fans.





The striker also admitted he is looking forward to emulating it at Parkhead, especially after witnessing the passion of the fans at the club.



“In Slovakia, I’m well-known for really enjoying celebrating with the fans when I score, and knowing what I know of the Celtic fans, I’m really looking forward to this happening here and having these sort of celebrations with the fans”, Bayo told the club’s official website.





Bayo also conceded he was initially surprised by Celtic’s interest in him and expressed his happiness in joining the team, while also claiming he wants to score goals and win trophies for the club.



“When I first heard the offer from Celtic, I was surprised, but obviously very happy.



“I told myself that it was a really good opportunity so I was going to take it, so here I am at Celtic.



“I’d like to keep up my scoring record, keep scoring goals, make the club and the supporters happy, and win trophies.”



Celtic, who opened up a three-point lead over rivals Rangers on Wednesday, will next face Hamilton at Parkhead on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.

