Man Utd Haven’t Been Tested Yet – Former Chelsea Star Unsure If Red Devils Top Four Rivals

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has claimed that the Blues' top four rivals Manchester United have not had their credentials tested yet, despite their run of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



The Red Devils have won seven games in a row across all competitions since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford following the defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in December, and have emerged as genuine rivals to Chelsea for a top four spot.











Despite enduring a poor start to the ongoing season, Manchester United are now level on points with Arsenal and are just three points adrift of Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League qualification berth.



However, former Blue Cundy feels the Red Devils’ top four credentials have not been really tasted yet in order to consider them serious contenders to pip Chelsea in the race for Champions League football next season.





The former Chelsea defender also stressed that defeats can hamper the confidence of a team and pointed to the Blues’ loss at Spurs in the Premier League that put things into perspective after a flying start under Maurizio Sarri.



“Man United are on the crest of a wave at the moment, but they haven't quite had that bump. And while things are going well, all things look rosy”, Cundy said on Chelsea TV after the Blues' game against Spurs.





“Defeats can change teams.



"If Man United have a defeat, how do they react? What does the manager do?



“We went through a really good run, unbeaten until we played Spurs, and then things started to change.



“And I don't think Arsenal are quite good enough right now [to challenge us for fourth].”



Manchester United will next face Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

