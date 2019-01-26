Claim From Italy: Serie A Centre-Back’s Demands Too Much For Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have refused to meet the contractual terms demanded by Juventus centre-back Medhi Benatia, it has been claimed.



The 31-year-old defender has been keen to leave Juventus, where he has been a bit part player this season and is set to move to the Middle East.











Qatari outfit Al-Duhail have reached an agreement over a contract worth €5m per season with the defender and they have also tabled a bid worth €10m with the Italian champions.



Benatia has made a decision to join the Qatari club, but it has been claimed that he could have signed for Manchester United.





According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Premier League giants offered him a contract worth €3.7m per season and were keen to sign him in the winter window.



But Benatia demanded a contract worth €4.5m per season and Manchester United were not prepared to commit such sums to the 31-year-old defender.





Manchester United are in the market for an experienced centre-back and it seems they considered signing the experienced Moroccan this month.



However, Benatia's demands proved too much for the Red Devils.

