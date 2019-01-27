Cardiff City Make Move For Bundesliga Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Cardiff City have made a move for Bayer Leverkusen striker Lucas Alario as they look to bolster their attacking options before the transfer window closes.



The Bluebirds recently snapped up Emiliano Sala from Nantes, but tragedy struck as the Argentine striker's plane went missing on the way to south Wales.











Neil Warnock is looking to bring in Alario and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Welsh giants have slapped in an offer.



Cardiff are willing to pay Leverkusen a loan fee of €1m, plus including an obligatory purchase option set at €15m.





However, Cardiff look to have a tough task persuading Leverkusen to sell as the German side view the 26-year-old as a key man heading into the second half of the season.



Leverkusen currently sit in ninth spot in the Bundesliga standings, just one point off the Europa League spots and seven behind the top four Champions League places.





Alario, who is under contract with Leverkusen until 2022, has netted seven times in 21 games for the BayArena club so far this season.



