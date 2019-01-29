Celtic Star Set For Sunderland Medical, Black Cats Beat Off Aberdeen Competition

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland are on the verge of finalising a deal to sign Celtic winger Lewis Morgan on loan until the end of the season having beaten off competition from Aberdeen, according to Sky Sports News.



The 22-year-old winger has been a bit part player at Celtic this season and Brendan Rodgers has been keen to send him out on loan in the winter window.











Sunderland showed interest in the player, but were facing competition for his signature from Aberdeen, who provided the chance for Morgan to continue playing in the Scottish top tier.



But the winger has made the decision to make the journey south of the border and Sunderland are closing in on signing Morgan on loan.





The winger played under Sunderland manager Jack Ross at St Mirren and the chance to work under his former boss played a key role in his decision.



Morgan is expected to travel to England today for a medical before signing a loan contract with the Black Cats.





The 22-year-old has snubbed Aberdeen in favour of playing in the third tier of English football with Sunderland and helping them achieve promotion to the Championship.

