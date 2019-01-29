XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/01/2019 - 13:38 GMT

Maurizio Sarri Indicates Callum Hudson-Odoi May Not Be Sold In Summer

 




Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has indicated that he expects to hold on to Bayern Munich target Callum Hudson-Odoi beyond next summer.

Bayern Munich have been brazen about their interest in the 18-year-old winger and have tabled multiple offers to take him to Bavaria in the January transfer window.




The youngster has also slapped in a transfer request to force through a move, but Chelsea have made it clear that he will not be allowed to leave before Thursday’s deadline.

Chelsea are looking to convince him to sign a new contract, but the winger remains adamant he wants to go and the Blues could be forced to sell at the end of the season as he will enter the final 12 months of his deal next summer.
 


But Sarri stressed that Chelsea want to hold on to the player beyond next summer and he is confident that Hudson-Odoi has a bright future ahead of him at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking about the youngster, the Italian said in a press conference via Chelsea TV: “As you know I don’t have the power to [make a player] sign a new contract.
 


“On the pitch, I am very happy with him.

"The club told me in this market window he will remain with us for sure, and very probably in the next.

“I am really very happy with this. He is improving.

"I think he will be the future of our club and English football.”

Bayern Munich are expected to launch a fresh assault to sign Hudson-Odoi next summer if they continue to hit a brick wall this month.
 