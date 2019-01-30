XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2019 - 22:28 GMT

Chelsea Star In Italy, Set For Medical With Serie A Club

 




Chelsea attacker Lucas Piazon will have a medical with Italian Serie A side Chievo Verona on deadline day. 

The Brazilian has been looking to move on from Chelsea to secure regular playing time and has attracted interest from a number of clubs in Italy.




Piazon has already arrived in Italy, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, and will undergo a medical with Chievo Verona on Thursday.

The Italian side are looking to get a loan deal for Piazon over the line before the transfer window slams shut.
 


Piazon has not played a minute of senior football for Chelsea this season, being restricted to game time for the club's Under-23s in the Premier League 2.

And despite signing for Chelsea in 2012, Piazon has made just three senior appearances in a blue shirt.
 


Piazon will be walking into a tough relegation scrap at Chievo Verona, with the side sitting rock bottom of the Serie A table, having taken just eight points from 21 games so far.
 