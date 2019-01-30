XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/01/2019 - 13:44 GMT

Claim From Italy: Celtic Fall Short With Move For Serie A Star

 




Celtic have failed with a bid to tempt Italian Serie A side Atalanta to sell full-back Timothy Castagne, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Hoops have been linked with the Belgian as they look to add another right-back to the ranks, with Mikael Lustig and Cristian Gamboa both seeing their respective contracts expire in the summer.




And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Celtic made a move to convince Atalanta to sell Castagne.

But Atalanta rejected Celtic's proposal as they feel it undervalues the player, along with the clock ticking close to the end of the transfer window, making signing a replacement tough.
 


All eyes will now be on Celtic and whether they go back to the table for Castagne.

The Scottish champions are closing in on a deal for Jeremy Toljan, who is set to join on loan from Borussia Dortmund.
 


Castagne, who made the switch to Serie A from Genk in the summer of 2017, has scored twice in 12 league appearances for the club so far this term.

Brendan Rodgers’ men, who are yet to concede since the turn of the year, will face St Johnstone at Parkhead this evening.
 