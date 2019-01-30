Georginio Wijnaldum Right-Back – Liverpool Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have named their team and substitutes to welcome Claude Puel's Leicester City side to Anfield for a Premier League game tonight.



Manchester City's shock defeat away at Newcastle United on Tuesday night means victory for Jurgen Klopp's side would establish a healthy seven-point cushion at the top of the table.











The Reds will start as heavy favourites to get the win, with Klopp's side unbeaten at Anfield in their last 32 league games.



Liverpool have Alisson in goal, while Klopp appears to pick Georginio Wijnaldum at right-back and Andrew Robertson at left-back; Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk are centre-backs. Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri slot into midfield, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are in attack.



If Klopp needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Adam Lallana and Fabinho.



Liverpool Team vs Leicester City



Alisson, Wijnaldum, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Shaqiri, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Fabinho, Lovren, Sturridge, Lallana, Origi, Camacho

