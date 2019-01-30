XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2019 - 19:03 GMT

Georginio Wijnaldum Right-Back – Liverpool Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Leicester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have named their team and substitutes to welcome Claude Puel's Leicester City side to Anfield for a Premier League game tonight.

Manchester City's shock defeat away at Newcastle United on Tuesday night means victory for Jurgen Klopp's side would establish a healthy seven-point cushion at the top of the table.




The Reds will start as heavy favourites to get the win, with Klopp's side unbeaten at Anfield in their last 32 league games.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal, while Klopp appears to pick Georginio Wijnaldum at right-back and Andrew Robertson at left-back; Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk are centre-backs. Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri slot into midfield, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are in attack.

If Klopp needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Adam Lallana and Fabinho.

 


Liverpool Team vs Leicester City

Alisson, Wijnaldum, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Shaqiri, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Fabinho, Lovren, Sturridge, Lallana, Origi, Camacho 
 