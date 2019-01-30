XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2019 - 10:47 GMT

Leicester To Give Youri Tielemans Medical Despite Enquiries From Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham

 




Leicester City are set to put Youri Tielemans through his medical paces, despite Arsenal, Newcastle United and West Ham all making enquiries with Monaco about snapping him up.

Tielemans shared a frosty relationship with Leonardo Jardim before the Portuguese was sacked as Monaco coach earlier in the season.




He has returned to the Monaco bench to replace Thierry Henry this week and has told the club hierarchy to let the 21-year-old midfielder leave before Thursday’s deadline.

Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham are all keen, but it is Leicester who have surged ahead by agreeing a loan swap with Monaco, which will see Adrien Silva go to the Stade Louis II.
 


And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the midfielder has been booked for a medical with Leicester today ahead of his move.

The midfielder is expected to be in England today and will be put through the paces by Leicester’s medical team before signing a contract with the club.
 


It will be a simple loan deal with Leicester no reserving an option to buy him in the summer.

Silva will also be joining Monaco on a loan deal with no option to buy.

It remains to be seen if there is enough time left for another club to hijack the deal.
 