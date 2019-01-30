Leicester To Give Youri Tielemans Medical Despite Enquiries From Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City are set to put Youri Tielemans through his medical paces, despite Arsenal, Newcastle United and West Ham all making enquiries with Monaco about snapping him up.



Tielemans shared a frosty relationship with Leonardo Jardim before the Portuguese was sacked as Monaco coach earlier in the season.











He has returned to the Monaco bench to replace Thierry Henry this week and has told the club hierarchy to let the 21-year-old midfielder leave before Thursday’s deadline.



Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham are all keen, but it is Leicester who have surged ahead by agreeing a loan swap with Monaco, which will see Adrien Silva go to the Stade Louis II.





And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the midfielder has been booked for a medical with Leicester today ahead of his move.



The midfielder is expected to be in England today and will be put through the paces by Leicester’s medical team before signing a contract with the club.





It will be a simple loan deal with Leicester no reserving an option to buy him in the summer.



Silva will also be joining Monaco on a loan deal with no option to buy.



It remains to be seen if there is enough time left for another club to hijack the deal.

