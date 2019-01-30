Monaco Lead Charge For Spurs Star With Advanced Talks, Further Ligue 1 Side Keen

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco are in advanced talks with Tottenham Hotspur to sign winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, according to Sky Sports News.



Nkoudou has been a fringe player at Spurs this season, though injuries in recent weeks have seen the former Marseille man offered more opportunities.











He has been tipped to leave Tottenham in the transfer window this month however and could well head to the Stade Louis II on a loan deal.



Monaco are in advanced talks to make the move happen, but the switch would see Nkoudou walk into a Ligue 1 relegation battle.





He also has interest from a further French top flight club in the shape of Saint-Etienne.



Monaco recently sacked Thierry Henry and brought in Leonardo Jardim as coach, with the Portuguese keen to add to the ranks before the transfer window closes on Thursday evening.





Nkoudou's other suitors Saint-Etienne are in action this evening, away at Nantes in a Ligue 1 fixture.

