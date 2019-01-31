XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2019 - 18:40 GMT

Celtic Still Working To Land Jeremy Toljan

 




Celtic are still trying to tie up a deal for Borussia Dortmund defender Jeremy Toljan before the transfer deadline in Scotland tonight, according to BBC Scotland

Toljan, who is yet to make an appearance for the first team this season, is desperate to leave Dortmund in search of regular first team involvement elsewhere.




Celtic had identified the player as an ideal target to bolster their defence in the second half of the season with Mikael Lustig and Christian Gamboa entering the final few months of their contracts at Parkhead.

The Bhoys were interested in a simple loan deal for the full-back, but the deal has yet to be completed as the clock ticks down to the final few hours on deadline day.
 


Despite the delay in pulling off a deal for Toljan, it has been claimed that Celtic are still extensively working on securing a deal for the defender.

The 24-year-old has fallen out-of-favour with Lucien Favre this term and could still complete a move to Celtic in the dying embers of deadline day, due to his desperate search for playing time.
 


Toljan is contracted to Borussia Dortmund until the summer of 2022 and has featured regularly for Germany across various age groups.

Celtic opened up a six-point lead over Rangers at the summit of the Premiership table following their 2-0 win over St Johnstone at Parkhead on Wednesday.
 