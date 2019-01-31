XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2019 - 13:11 GMT

Everton Still Holding Line On Idrissa Gueye Despite Player’s PSG Desire

 




Everton are unmoved in their stance over Idrissa Gueye, despite the player making clear he wants to join Paris Saint-Germain. 

The French champions have been chasing Gueye's signature, holding talks with Everton and putting in a bid for the player's services.




Gueye has told Everton that he wants to be allowed to join PSG and he missed the Toffees' 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town earlier this week, with the club citing a minor injury.

PSG still want Gueye and the player wants to move but, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Toffees will not change their stance.
 


They have made clear that they are not willing to enter into any discussions for less than €40m.

Everton have stressed they are including Gueye in their plans for this weekend's meeting with Wolves.
 


Marco Silva's side are due to entertain Nuno's men at Goodison Park on Saturday and the signs so far indicate Gueye will be involved.
 