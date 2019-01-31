Fulham Join Burnley and Southampton In Push For Championship Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham have joined the deadline day race for Birmingham City striker Che Adams, who has also been subject to interest from Burnley and Southampton, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The 22-year-old striker has netted 14 Championship goals this season and Birmingham have made it clear that they do not want to sell the player at the moment.











But the Blues have been coming under immense pressure from several Premier League to sell Adams, with Burnley and Southampton tabling bids for him in recent hours.



The two clubs are also prepared to offer him a significant rise in wages to snare him away from Birmingham, but there seems to be more Premier League interest in Adams.





It has been claimed that Fulham have joined the proceedings to make it a three-way Premier League race for the striker on deadline day.



The club are keen to put in a bid and further test Birmingham’s resolve to hold on to the striker.





Adams has said little to push for a move but with the clock ticking down and big money on offer, the pressure on Birmingham will only mount in the coming hours.



Burnley, Southampton and Fulham are set to keep the Blues under the cosh in order to get them to sell him on deadline day.

