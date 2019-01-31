XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/01/2019 - 19:13 GMT

Fulham Rated As Unlikely To Complete Defender Capture

 




Fulham are unlikely to sign Cameroon captain Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui from Slavia Prague despite entering negotiations with the player, according to the BBC.

Ngadeu-Ngadjui had travelled to London in a bid to negotiate personal terms with Fulham ahead of a switch to Craven Cottage before the 11pm deadline tonight.




However, the Cottagers are now highly unlikely to snap up the services of Ngadeu-Ngadjui, despite getting a green signal from his current club.

The 28-year-old was on the verge of making a deadline day switch to the Premier League, but it now seems like he could return to the Czech top flight with Slavia Prague.
 


And Fulham are expected to continue their search for a defender in the final few hours of the impending transfer deadline as they aim to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

Ngadeu-Ngadjui, who had played a key role in Slavia Prague’s success in the Europa League group stages and in the domestic league, could travel back to the Czech capital and re-join his team-mates, unless another switch is in the works.
 


The Cameroonian has just under 18 months remaining on his contract with the Czech giants and the club could even exercise an option to extend it beyond 2020 in the future.

Fulham, who are currently second-from-bottom in the Premier League table, have the leakiest defence in the division after conceding 53 goals from 24 games.
 