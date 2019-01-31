I’ll Give Everything In Monaco Shirt – Georges-Kevin Nkoudou Seals Spurs Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Georges-Kevin Nkoudou says he is happy to have moved to Ligue 1 with Monaco, after sealing a loan move from Tottenham Hotspur, and will give his all for the club.



The winger was out-of-favour at Tottenham under Mauricio Pochettino and firmly struggling for playing time in north London.











And Monaco have moved to snap him up and offer him the prospect of regular minutes on the pitch back in the familiar environment of Ligue 1.



Nkoudou is happy to make the move and has vowed to give his all for Monaco as they battle against relegation from Ligue 1.





The winger told Monaco's official site: "I am very happy to greet Ligue 1 and get involved with AS Monaco.



"I am looking forward to meeting my team-mates and giving everything on the pitch in the red and white shirt."





The departure of Nkoudou reduces Pochettino's squad options at Tottenham and the Premier League club are not expected to move to replace him.



Nkoudou had also attracted interest from another Ligue 1 club in the shape of Saint-Etienne, but he has opted for a relegation battle at Monaco.

