XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2019 - 15:14 GMT

I’ll Give Everything In Monaco Shirt – Georges-Kevin Nkoudou Seals Spurs Exit

 




Georges-Kevin Nkoudou says he is happy to have moved to Ligue 1 with Monaco, after sealing a loan move from Tottenham Hotspur, and will give his all for the club. 

The winger was out-of-favour at Tottenham under Mauricio Pochettino and firmly struggling for playing time in north London.




And Monaco have moved to snap him up and offer him the prospect of regular minutes on the pitch back in the familiar environment of Ligue 1.

Nkoudou is happy to make the move and has vowed to give his all for Monaco as they battle against relegation from Ligue 1.
 


The winger told Monaco's official site: "I am very happy to greet Ligue 1 and get involved with AS Monaco.

"I am looking forward to meeting my team-mates and giving everything on the pitch in the red and white shirt."
 


The departure of Nkoudou reduces Pochettino's squad options at Tottenham and the Premier League club are not expected to move to replace him.

Nkoudou had also attracted interest from another Ligue 1 club in the shape of Saint-Etienne, but he has opted for a relegation battle at Monaco.
 