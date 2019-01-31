Liverpool Star Passes Medical, Closing On Loan Switch To Spain

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool talent Pedro Chirivella is set to join Spanish second-tier outfit Extremadura on a loan deal after passing his medical, it has been claimed.



Chirivella, who attained regular first team football while on loan at Willem II last season, has featured prominently for the Under-23s at Liverpool this term.











However, the Spaniard wants to play regular first team football and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Chirivella has now passed a medical ahead of his loan switch to Extremadura in Spain.



The 21-year-old will join the Spanish second-tier outfit after Palermo failed to reach an agreement with Liverpool to take him on loan.





And Chirivella could prove to be a healthy addition in Extremadura’s bid to avoid relegation from the Segunda Division at the end of the ongoing season.



Liverpool signed Chirivella from Valencia in the summer of 2013 and the midfielder has just under 18 months remaining in his current contract at Anfield.





The former Spain Under-17 international is capable of playing either as a central midfielder or a deep lying, defensive midfielder.



Chirivella has been directly involved in three goals from 14 appearances for Neil Critchley’s Under-23s side in the Premier League 2.

