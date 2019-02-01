He Looks In Great Shape – Celtic Star Delights At Returning Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic forward Scott Sinclair has expressed his delight with the return to action of Nir Bitton by insisting it adds quality to the team.



The Hoops opened up a six-point lead over Rangers at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table after cruising to a 2-0 win over St Johnstone at Parkhead on Wednesday.











Brendan Rodgers’ men sealed maximum points, courtesy of goals from Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie within the space of two second half minutes, to make it four straight wins since the turn of the year.



The fixture also marked the return to action of Bitton, who was out of contention for 11 months owing to knee surgery, after he replaced Christie with just about 10 minutes left to play.





Sinclair, who was the second of three changes made by Celtic on the night, expressed his delight with the return of Bitton and insisted he adds quality to the team.



“It’s great having boys coming back in from injury too, and while I think it gives players competition for places, it’s been great for Nir as he’s been out for so long”, Sinclair told Celtic View.





“For him to come back is great, and he looks in great shape and he looks like he is raring to go and adds that quality to the team.”



Celtic’s next game in the Premiership will see them lock horns with St Johnstone again, but this time they will be away from home at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

