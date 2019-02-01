Loan Is Key – Celtic New Boy Knows Summer Is Crucial Time

Follow @insidefutbol





New Celtic signing Maryan Shved has stressed the need for him to keep on playing games over the next few months so that when he finally arrives in Glasgow he will have confidence under his belt.



The Bhoys announced on deadline day that they have reached an agreement with Ukrainian side Karpaty Lviv to sign the player on a four-and-a-half year deal.











The winger though will rejoin his former club until the end of the season on loan and will hope to be useful as Kaparty Lviv fight to survive in the Ukrainian top flight.



Shved becomes the first player from his country to join the Scottish club and took time to express his delight at having secured the move.





The youngster insists he hopes to blaze a trail for Ukrainian players and explained he enjoys cutting in on his left foot, with the aim of scoring memorable goals.



"I’m very proud to be here and even prouder as a Ukrainian to be the first player from my country to sign for Celtic, particularly with what that means for football in Ukraine", Shved told his new club's official website.





“So I’m going to do my absolute best to be an example for Ukrainian footballers and open up a door for them.



“I love to go one v one and cut inside on my left foot and that’s where I hope to produce important and spectacular goals for the club and give the Celtic supporters something to cheer about."



Shved is happy to be heading back on loan to Karpaty Lviv though, as he knows games continue to be crucial to his development.



“Playing games over the next few months is going to be huge for me so that I can come here with confidence, and that’s going to be very important to me, to come in here fresh because I know that summer is a big time of the season for European teams as well, so I want to be ready."



Shved has played 17 matches for Karpaty Lviv this season finding the back of the net eight times.

