Rafael Benitez Is Doing Fantastic Job – Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise on his Newcastle United counterpart Rafael Benitez, who he believes is doing a great job in spite of limited resources.



The Lilywhites are set to host the Magpies in a league fixture on Saturday, and will hope to manage all three points in order to narrow the gap between themselves and league leaders Liverpool.











Newcastle sprung a surprise by beating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in their last outing and will hope to see off another of the Premier League's top four.



Heaping praise on the Newcastle manager, Pochettino said that Benitez is among the best in the world and has done an amazing job in spite of the financial constraints he has had to work with.





Being asked to give his assessment on the Magpies, the Argentine manager insisted that he prefers not to speak about resources of other clubs, but believes that Spurs' opponents have done a decent job by bringing in Miguel Almiron for a record fee.



"I don’t want to talk about resources of another club. They broke the record of the club. They signed Almiron and another," Pochettino said at a press conference.





"Benitez is one of the best coaches in the world and he’s doing a fantastic job with limited resources.



"I think we all complain, that is in our nature, all the coaches and we are so ambitious and never are completely happy."



Newcastle also brought in full-back Antonio Barreca from Monaco on loan on deadline day.

