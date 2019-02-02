Can’t See Things Getting Better At Goodison Park – Former Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton star Andy Gray does not think things will immediately improve at Goodison Park for the Toffees.



Marco Silva's side slipped to a 3-1 defeat at home against Wolves on Saturday, meaning they have now lost three of their last four Premier League home games.











The Toffees are ninth in the Premier League standings and 12 points behind sixth placed Manchester United, meaning a top six finish is quickly becoming mission impossible this season.



And Gray, knowing that Everton's next five home league games are against Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively, does not see things getting better at Goodison Park.





The former Everton man said on beIN SPORTS Soccer Saturday: "It's a really bad time for Everton. Can't win a home game really.



"What is that, three or four in the last seven at home they've lost?





"The next five home league games are against the top five sides in the country, so you can't really see things getting much better", Gray added.



Silva's side have conceded 36 goals in their 25 league games so far, a total worse than only one other club, Bournemouth, in the top 15.



Next up for the Toffees is a visit from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side.

