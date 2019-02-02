Fernando Llorente On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newcastle Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has named his matchday squad that will take on Newcastle United later today in a Premier League clash at Wembley.



With Harry Kane out injured, Heung Min-Son will lead the line for Spurs. Christian Eriksen, Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura will provide impetus to the attack. Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks will play in the middle of the park.











Kieran Trippier and Jan Vertonghen will play as the full-backs in the system, with Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld forming the centre-back pairing. Fernando Llorente, Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier are some of the options Pochettino has on the bench.



Tottenham scored two late goals to earn three points at Watford and Pochettino will want another win to make sure they maintain a considerable distance from the top four scrap.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newcastle



Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Son



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Foyth, Rose, Walker-Peters, Dier, Wanyama, Llorente

