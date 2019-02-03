XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/02/2019 - 15:34 GMT

Denis Suarez and Mesut Ozil On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Arsenal have named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with champions Manchester City in a Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Unai Emery's side have defensive injury issues, with Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Sokratis all out.




Arsenal have also not managed to keep a clean sheet away from home in the Premier League this season, in a sign of their worrying away form.

Emery picks Bernd Leno in goal, while at the back he plumps for Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal. Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Alex Iwobi play. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are up top.

The Arsenal boss has options on the bench if needed, including Denis Suarez and Mesut Ozil.

 


Arsenal Team vs Manchester City

Leno, Lichtsteiner, Koscielny, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Monreal, Guendouzi, Torreira, Iwobi, Lacazette, Aubamegyang

Substitutes: Cech, Mavropanos, Elneny, Ramsey, Ozil, Suarez, Nketiah
 