He’ll Need Two Weeks To Get Up To Speed – Steven Gerrard On Rangers New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has admitted that Rangers new boy Matt Polster will need two weeks to get up to speed following his move to Ibrox.



The Gers snapped up the former Chicago Fire man on a two-and-a-half-year contract on 30th January, adding the defender-cum-midfielder to the ranks for the second half of the season.











Gerrard believes the chance to snap up Polster on a free transfer was a no brainer, but the Rangers boss has admitted that the United States international will need time to get up to speed and has been signed with the future in mind.



"Matt is another one for the future", Gerrard was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland.





"To get a player of his quality in for free is a no-brainer. It makes financial sense.



"He is a good player, he can play in numerous positions.





"He will be a couple of weeks to get up to speed, but he is adding more quality to the squad."



Polster came through the college system in the United States before being drafted by Chicago Fire.



He made a total of 91 appearances across all competitions for Chicago Fire, registering three goals.



Polster has won one senior cap for the United States, being handed his international bow last year.

