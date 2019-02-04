Ageing Team Arsenal Must Spend, Former Premier League Winner Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Ince has urged Arsenal to invest heavily in the transfer market to fix their ageing defence and bridge the gap to their rivals in the Premier League.



Unai Emery’s men slipped to sixth in the league table, behind Chelsea and Manchester United, in the wake of their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday.











Arsenal were punished heavily due to their error-strewn performance at the back and were comfortably beaten by the hosts at the end of normal time in Manchester.



The result meant that Arsenal continued their abysmal run of form away from home against their top six rivals in the Premier League and Ince admitted the Gunners must spend a lot of money in the upcoming transfer window.





Ince, who won the Premier League twice as a player, also insisted the Gunners have an ageing defence and urged the club to splurge the cash on roping in reinforcements to catch up with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.



“They have got to spend some money [to get back to within touching distance of the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool]”, Ince said on BBC Sport’s Match of the Day.





“That’s the first thing you have got to do.



"They seem to have some confidence in their goalkeeper, but when I look at the back-four, they are an ageing team.



“They have got a few injuries, but they are an ageing team [for me].



“So if you are going to get close to Liverpool and Manchester City, even Manchester United and Tottenham, they are so far away that they have to spend money to compete.”



Ince also suggested that Arsenal have appointed the right man in charge in the form of Emery, but stressed they must back him with funds in the transfer market.



“I think they have got the right manager in charge, I have already believed that”, he opined.



“He started the season so well, unbeaten in 22 across all competitions, but they have got to spend a lot of money if they want to bridge that gap.”



Arsenal will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they face bottom-placed Huddersfield Town on Saturday during their next outing in the Premier League.

