I Want Ryan Kent To Be Hungrier – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has admitted he wants more goals from Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent, following his impressive performance for Rangers against St Mirren on Saturday.



The Gers cruised to a 4-0 win over relegation battlers St Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday courtesy of goals from James Tavernier (two), Jermain Defoe and Kent, who completed the rout in the 81st minute.











Kent, who joined the Gers on a season-long deal from Liverpool last summer, conjured a match-winning performance for the hosts and was named man of the match.



Despite the winger netting his fourth league goal of the season against the Buddies, Gerrard admitted he wants Kent to score more goals from now until the end of the season.





The Rangers boss also added that Kent has been excellent since joining Rangers and insisted he will continue to push the Liverpool loanee to improve his record in front of goal.



“He’s been excellent for us”, Gerrard told Rangers TV.





“He’s in good form, he’s happy but I’m going to keep pushing him because I want him to be hungrier to score more goals and I want him to keep being hungry to improve his numbers.



“He could have got two goals, maybe three, so it was a good performance and I think he’s got man of the match, but for me it’s my job to push him and that’s what I’ll do.”



Rangers will next face third-placed Aberdeen in a hugely significant Scottish Premiership clash on Wednesday at Pittodrie.

