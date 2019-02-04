Middlesbrough Confirm Leeds United Away Allocation Sold Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough have confirmed that Leeds United have sold their full allocation of away tickets for Saturday's Championship meeting at the Riverside Stadium.



Leeds are gunning for automatic promotion this season, while Middlesbrough have themselves not given up hope of finishing in the top two.











The Whites, who have been impressive form this season, have continued to regularly take a strong following with them whenever on the road.



And the Middlesbrough trip will be no difference, with all 4,500 away tickets having been sold out.





The hosts have also announced that over 28,000 tickets have already been sold, with the availability of seats being restricted in certain areas of the Riverside Stadium.



The club also asked the home fans to get their tickets as early as possible.





The Peacocks were displaced from top spot in the Championship table last weekend, after a 3-1 loss to Norwich City, who replaced them.



Middlesbrough on the other hand are placed fifth, seven points adrift of Marcelo Bielsa's team.

