Eden Hazard-Gonzalo Higuain Link Delights Chelsea Legend

Pat Nevin has insisted the relationship that blossomed between Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard during the win over Huddersfield Town could be encouraging for Chelsea in the future.



Maurizio Sarri’s men conjured the perfect reaction to a shock defeat at Bournemouth as they ran out comfortable 5-0 winners against the Terriers on Saturday.











The west Londoners sealed maximum points courtesy of inspired performances from Higuain and Hazard, after the duo struck up a joyful partnership on the pitch.



Both players bagged two goals each against the visitors on Saturday and Nevin believes their relationship on the pitch could mean encouraging signs for Chelsea.





The Blues legend insisted that Higuain will benefit massively from the presence of Hazard alongside him, because it seemed like they were operating on a similar wavelength.



Nevin also admitted that sterner tests await the duo, but stressed that striking up a good relationship so early will do their confidence a world of good.





“As it was, Eden Hazard had those acres of space to enjoy himself in and entertain us, which he did royally”, Nevin wrote in his column for the club’s official website.



“Maybe the most obvious thing learned is that he and Gonzalo Higuain look like a pair who want to work together.



“It is always the first thing you look for when you come to a club, someone who can operate on your wavelength, and clearly the Argentinean striker has clocked Eden and knows a good thing when he sees it.



“Other defences will be sturdier, but those sort of link-ups were just what were needed so early in their relationship.”



Chelsea will next face Manchester City, who are in action on Wednesday against Everton, at the Etihad on Sunday in the Premier League.

