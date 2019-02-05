If We Score It’s Not Game Over Anymore – Former Liverpool Star Bemoans Defensive Lapses

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has conceded that the Reds lack the defensive solidity that they showed earlier in the season.



Liverpool are still three points clear at the top of the league table, but the gap could have been much wider due to some indifferent form shown by Manchester City in recent weeks.











However, the Reds have also stumbled and a 1-1 draw against Leicester City last week was followed by a similar result at West Ham on Monday night.



Manchester City could be level on points with the Reds by the time Liverpool host Bournemouth at the weekend and Warnock feels a lot of their recent results are down to their defence.





Liverpool looked imperious at the back earlier in the season, but injuries to key players have hampered their stability at the back and the former Red believes they need to do something soon to become defensively solid again.



Warnock said on LFC TV after the West Ham game: “I always thought with Liverpool, go a goal up and it's game over.





“You're looking at it at the moment and it's not game over.



“So they just need to find someone at the back or in midfield who pulls the game together.



"It goes back to that game management.”



Liverpool have conceded five goals in their last three Premier League outings.

