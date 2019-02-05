XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/02/2019 - 14:00 GMT

Lyon Ready To Put Release Clause In Contract of Liverpool and Spurs Linked Star

 




Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has claimed that he is prepared to include a release clause in a new contract for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked Nabil Fekir.

Fekir came close to leaving Lyon last summer when he was on the verge of joining Liverpool and even shot an interview with the club’s in-house television channel.




The Reds wanted to renegotiate the terms with Lyon and the Ligue 1 giants pulled out of the negotiations, leading to Fekir continuing in France for the current season.

The Lyon captain has again been in good form this season, scoring ten goals in all competitions and has continued to be linked with Liverpool, while Tottenham are now claimed to be in the race.
 


Lyon are keen to offer him a new deal and the club president revealed that they will soon resume negotiations over fresh terms with Fekir’s agents.

Aulas told French radio station RMC Sport: “We discussed it with Nabil and his father and I also had an exchange with his agent.
 


“For now, it is stalled as there are many things going on at the moment.

“We have entered the Champions League phase, which will keep us busy and we intend to resume discussions right after that.”

The Lyon supremo also insisted that if the player wants to include a release clause, the club are prepared to grant his wishes.

“Nabil is very interested in continuing at Lyon.

"He will have the opportunity to leave if an offer suits him.

“We are ready to offer him all this: a long term contract with a release clause if he wishes.

“I hope things can move forward as he is one of our best players, a world champion and he is something special.”

It remains to be seen what level any release clause might be set at and if it would put off his Premier League suitors.
 