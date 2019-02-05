Our Squad Depth Is Showing – Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur custodian Hugo Lloris has insisted that squad depth has made a huge difference for Spurs during their recent wins in the Premier League.



The north Londoners snatched a late win for the third straight time in the Premier League following their late 1-0 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday.











Spurs have now secured late wins over Fulham, Watford and Newcastle in recent weeks, despite the absence of several key first team players including Harry Kane and Dele Alli.



And Lloris believes that squad depth has made a huge difference to help Spurs remain in hot pursuit of table-toppers Liverpool and defending champions Manchester City in the league table.





The Frenchman hailed the Spurs squad for showing the character to win games in the final few minutes and stressed they must keep continuing the good run of form by carrying on in the same fashion.



“Also, in every game the bench can make a difference and you know when it goes like this it helps the team to improve and to get the win late in the game”, Lloris told the club’s official website.





“That was the case against Newcastle, Watford and Fulham. It’s all about spirit.



“In this period of the season the most important thing is to get the three points.



"We are in a good way and we need to carry on and try to be as consistent as possible until the end.”



Spurs, who are now just five points adrift of Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League table, will next face Leicester City at Wembley on Sunday.

