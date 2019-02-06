Forget PSG, Play Strong Team At Fulham, Former Manchester United Star Urges

Follow @insidefutbol





David May believes the need for three points at Fulham on Saturday is as important for Manchester United as the Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain next week.



Manchester United will embark on a tough run of games following the weekend’s clash at Fulham that will see them face PSG, Chelsea and Liverpool in three different competitions.











With PSG hitting a bad patch and without Neymar, Manchester United are fancying their chances of beating them over two legs and reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.



But May feels Manchester United should not take any chances against Fulham by playing a weakened line-up as three points are vital in the race to finish in the top four this season.





He also believes Manchester United can afford to play a strong side at Fulham as the first leg against PSG will be at Old Trafford, which gives them enough time to recover without the need for travelling.



Asked what Manchester United should do at Fulham, the former defender said on MUTV: “Get a few goals up and take the players off you want.





“We are in an unbelievable position now, Ole has got us into a great position but more importantly we need three points at Fulham.”



May added: “We have got PSG at home first, so we are not travelling.



"Play a strong team, go out and win it.



“The momentum from winning that game, take it to the PSG game.



“You have six days off before the Chelsea game.”

